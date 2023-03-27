Phase 1 of PRT bus rapid transit will establish ‘Downtown Loop,’ now that contract is approved

On today’s episode of The Confluence:Allegheny Health Network has named Jim Benedict, formerly the company’s chief operating officer, as its new president. Benedict is credited as being pivotal in the network’s operational turnaround and in helping AHN navigate its response to COVID-19. He joins us to discuss his new role, why health care providers use non-compete clauses, and information security. (0:00 - 9:22)The state Treasurer’s office is supporting legislation that would make it easier for Pennsylvanians to reclaim property that belongs to them. Treasurer Stacy Garrity explains how much property gets forgotten, from uncashed checks to items in abandoned safe deposit boxes. (9:35 - 17:08) TIME magazine recently recognized a suburban Pittsburgh school district for its work to integrate museum design into its newest elementary and middle school. Seneca Valley in Cranberry partnered with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to envision a building that encourages hands-on play and curiosity. (17:19 - 22:30)

