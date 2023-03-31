Primary elections loom, and the governor’s budget is being considered in the legislature
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Gov. Josh Shapiro is traveling the state drumming up support for his key proposals in his $44 billion budget proposal, but the state treasurer warns the commonwealth could be headed for a fiscal cliff, so lawmakers need to protect rainy day funds. We discuss these issues and more with our roundtable of politics reporters.
- Today’s guests include: Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter with Spotlight PA; Sam Dunklau, WESA’s capitol bureau chief; Marley Parish, state Senate reporter with the Pennsylvania Capital-Star; and Chris Potter, WESA’s government and accountability editor.
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA's daily news program.