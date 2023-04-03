U.S. Steel, environmental groups reach tentative settlement over 2018 Clairton Coke Works fire

On today’s episode of The Confluence:Several schools went on lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving reports of an active shooter. After responding, law enforcement said the threats were false. WESA reporter Oliver Morrison gives an update on the threats. (0:00 - 8:15) A water main break over the weekend impacted 4,400 households in the East End. Yesterday, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority lifted the boil-water advisory it put in place for those homes. Will Pickering, CEO of the PWSA, joins us to discuss what happened, along with the authority’s work to replace lead pipes and update stormwater management. (8:23 - 17:03) For our Good Question, Kid! Series, we ask: how do television shows end up on a screen? We speak with Brad Peroney, director of public and community programming at the Carnegie Science Center to learn how signals get broadcast to eventually be received by our television and displayed for viewing. (17:20 - 22:30)

