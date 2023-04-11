Low-income seniors of color skip health care when they hit Medicaid ‘cliff,’ according to new analysis

On today’s episode of The Confluence:Employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have been on strike for six months now, and have been without a new contract for six years. We speak with WESA reporter Jillian Forstadt about how the paper’s owners, Block Communications Inc., could benefit from prolonging the work stoppage further. (0:00 - 7:55) Mitch Swain is leaving the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council after leading as the inaugural CEO and spending 18 years with the organization. We speak with Swain about his tenure. (7:58 - 17:14) The deadline to file your income taxes is April 18 this year. If you live in Allegheny County, there’s a good chance a private company called Jordan Tax Service will handle your local return. 90.5 WESA’s An-Li Herring reports the 90-year-old firm is popular with municipalities but a source of frustration for some taxpayers. (17:20 - 22:30)

Listen • 22:30