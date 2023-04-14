Sen. Casey is running for a fourth term; Shapiro wants to attract electric vehicle plants to Pa.
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- We discuss the latest in state politics with our panel of reporters. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has announced he will run for a fourth term but faces locally known contenders; Gov. Josh Shapiro hopes to lure a computer chip or electric vehicle plant to the state; and national conservative figures who have made their way to Pennsylvania.
- Today’s guest’s include: Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter with Spotlight PA; Marc Levy, who covers Pennsylvania politics and government for the Associated Press; and Charles Thompson, who covers state government for PennLive.
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.