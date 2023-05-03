Gov. Shapiro tries to build working relationship with Republicans, deliver on budget promises

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Governor Josh Shapiro has been in office for 100 days. We analyze his accomplishments and how he’s governing differently than his predecessor with Christopher Borick , director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion. (0:00 - 8:52)

The former Alcoa plant in New Kensington will be home to the new Re:Build Manufacturing, a venture backed by a former Amazon leader and billionaire Thomas Tull. We speak with WESA reporter An-Li Herring about this new facility. (8:58 - 15:21)

Reading and introducing babies to books is critical to developing an interest in speaking, writing and more. Lisa Dennis, coordinator of children’s and teen collections at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh joins us to talk about the best books for very young readers . (15:22 - 22:30)