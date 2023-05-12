Tuesday's special election in Eastern Pa. will decide control of state House

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

We discuss the May 16 primary election and how a special election for a Delaware County seat could determine who holds the majority in the Pa. House, and the committee votes advancing legislation in Harrisburg.

Our panel of political reporters include: Marc Levy, AP reporter covering Pennsylvania politics; Gillian McGoldrick, Harrisburg reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer; and Justin Sweitzer, senior reporter covering state politics and government for City & State Pennsylvania.

