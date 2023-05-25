Drug shortages could affect Pittsburgh cancer patients

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

There's a nationwide shortage of certain chemotherapy medications due to supply chain issues. and this scarcity is starting to impact the treatment of Pittsburgh-area cancer patients. WESA health and science reporter Sarah Boden discusses how physicians are navigating this growing public crisis.

The Mon-Fayette Expressway has been in progress for 50 years, and ground is finally being broken on the fourth phase in Jefferson Hills. Ed Blazina, transportation reporter for the Pittsburgh Union Progress, tells us about the long road to Monday’s ceremony.

Pittsburgh’s skyline is full of architectural history. Author Mark Hauser, who has documented antique skyscrapers in his book, “MultiStories,” is taking visitors to the rooftops of four such buildings, and joins us to discuss what makes these monuments memorable.

