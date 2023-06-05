© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Identity & Community
The Confluence

Second Avenue Commons has been at capacity since opening in November

By Kevin Gavin,
Laura TsutsuiMarylee Williams
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Second Avenue Commons, a low-barrier shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh, opened in November 2022. Since then, it has provided food, shelter and more to those unhoused. We check in with Linda Metropulos, board president for Second Avenue Commons, about the shelter’s progress more than six months since it opened its doors.

Pittsburgh Pride kicked off this weekend with the annual march, and a number of other events. We recap those events and discuss the history of Pride celebration in the region with Jim Sheppard, co-creator of QBurgh, a a news outlet focusing on LGBTQ news in Western PA

Stephanie Flom joined Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures in May 2014 and has been leading the organization as executive director. Flom is retiring this month from the role. We sit down with her to discuss the lectures that have stuck with her, and what she’s planning next.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More