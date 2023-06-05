Second Avenue Commons has been at capacity since opening in November

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Second Avenue Commons, a low-barrier shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh, opened in November 2022. Since then, it has provided food, shelter and more to those unhoused. We check in with Linda Metropulos, board president for Second Avenue Commons, about the shelter’s progress more than six months since it opened its doors.

Pittsburgh Pride kicked off this weekend with the annual march, and a number of other events. We recap those events and discuss the history of Pride celebration in the region with Jim Sheppard, co-creator of QBurgh, a a news outlet focusing on LGBTQ news in Western PA

Stephanie Flom joined Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures in May 2014 and has been leading the organization as executive director. Flom is retiring this month from the role. We sit down with her to discuss the lectures that have stuck with her, and what she’s planning next.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.