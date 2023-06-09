© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Confluence

Gov. Josh Shapiro tasked with finding compromise on budget in divided legislature

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published June 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
Kevin McCorry
/
WHYY

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state budget is supposed to be approved by the end of the month, challenging Gov. Josh Shapiro to find a compromise between a divided legislature. We also discuss candidates for state attorney general, bipartisan legislation to improve rail safety, and more on our State Politics Roundtable show.

Today’s guests include: Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter for Spotlight PA, Marc Levy, reporter for the Associated Press covering Pennsylvania politics; and Katie Meyer, government editor and reporter for Spotlight PA.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More