Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial guilt phase concluded, penalty phase next

A jury found Robert Bowers guilty on all counts in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial, but still in question is whether he will receive the death penalty. We speak to WESA reporter Oliver Morrison and David Harris, University of Pittsburgh law professor and WESA legal analyst, about what happened in the trial and what’s expected next. Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, joins us to discuss how survivors have been feeling, and what resources her organization has provided to help Pittsburgh’s Jewish community process the news. (0:00 - 13:55)

Jason Jedlinski will be the next president and CEO of WQED Multimedia, which includes the FM classical music station and the PBS television station. He succeeds Deborah Acklin, who announced she would step down from the station last fall. Jedlinski joins us to talk about his appointment and developing digital resources for broadcast media. (14:03 - 22:30)

