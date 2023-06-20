© 2023 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice
The Confluence

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial guilt phase concluded, penalty phase next

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
The Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Liz Reid
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

A jury found Robert Bowers guilty on all counts in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial, but still in question is whether he will receive the death penalty. We speak to WESA reporter Oliver Morrison and David Harris, University of Pittsburgh law professor and WESA legal analyst, about what happened in the trial and what’s expected next. Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, joins us to discuss how survivors have been feeling, and what resources her organization has provided to help Pittsburgh’s Jewish community process the news. (0:00 - 13:55)

Jason Jedlinski will be the next president and CEO of WQED Multimedia, which includes the FM classical music station and the PBS television station. He succeeds Deborah Acklin, who announced she would step down from the station last fall. Jedlinski joins us to talk about his appointment and developing digital resources for broadcast media. (14:03 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
