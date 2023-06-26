© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
The Confluence

Mayor Ed Gainey is ‘rolling out’ first emergency services hub, gives updates on homelessness

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey during an interview on WESA's "The Confluence."

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Mayor Ed Gainey joined the show to discuss his Plan for Peace, which aims to address gun violence through a public health perspective; homelessness; and the city’s Infrastructure Commission.

Public Safety

More than a year ago, Gainey unveiled his “Plan for Peace,” an initiative that targets violence as a public health issue. One of the goals in this plan is establishing eight city hubs for emergency services. Gainey says the city is already establishing a hub in Police Zone 1 and will soon also set up hubs in Zones 5 and 3.

“The reason for one at a time is because we want to learn. It's not just putting it out there and saying, 'Hey, this is perfect,’ we have to perfect it. So in order to perfect that, we got to look at what we're doing in Zone 1, what works, what doesn't work, and how we continue to improve on it.”

The study Gainey’s administration commissioned to assess police staffing levels has been completed. His administration is waiting to release the report publicly until Gainey’s staff, the police bureau and city council has reviewed the findings.

Homelessness in Pittsburgh

Last week, Allegheny County Department of Human Services closed the overnight shelter at the Smithfield United Church of Christ downtown.

“We've been sending as social workers down there [to Smithfield Church],” he says. “We've been working with our county partners because as you know, I don't control [county] Health and Human Services dollars. So, we have to have a relationship with the county.”

Gainey says one challenge is addressing addiction and mental health issues for those that are unhoused, and avoiding criminalizing those that need assistance and aren’t breaking the law. He says his administration and county officials have been having weekly meetings about the unhoused population.

Infrastructure Commission 

Soon after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge last year, Gainey and then-Councilman Corey O’Connor announced plans for a Commission on Infrastructure Asset Reporting and Investment. So far, no one has been appointed to the 21-member body.

Gainey says despite the lack of progress, he wants to see the commission identify bridges and roads that need attention, and address landslides in the region.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA's daily news program. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
