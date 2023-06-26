Mayor Ed Gainey is ‘rolling out’ first emergency services hub, gives updates on homelessness

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Mayor Ed Gainey joined the show to discuss his Plan for Peace, which aims to address gun violence through a public health perspective; homelessness; and the city’s Infrastructure Commission.

Public Safety

More than a year ago, Gainey unveiled his “Plan for Peace,” an initiative that targets violence as a public health issue. One of the goals in this plan is establishing eight city hubs for emergency services. Gainey says the city is already establishing a hub in Police Zone 1 and will soon also set up hubs in Zones 5 and 3.

“The reason for one at a time is because we want to learn. It's not just putting it out there and saying, 'Hey, this is perfect,’ we have to perfect it. So in order to perfect that, we got to look at what we're doing in Zone 1, what works, what doesn't work, and how we continue to improve on it.”

The study Gainey’s administration commissioned to assess police staffing levels has been completed. His administration is waiting to release the report publicly until Gainey’s staff, the police bureau and city council has reviewed the findings.

Homelessness in Pittsburgh

Last week, Allegheny County Department of Human Services closed the overnight shelter at the Smithfield United Church of Christ downtown.

“We've been sending as social workers down there [to Smithfield Church],” he says. “We've been working with our county partners because as you know, I don't control [county] Health and Human Services dollars. So, we have to have a relationship with the county.”

Gainey says one challenge is addressing addiction and mental health issues for those that are unhoused, and avoiding criminalizing those that need assistance and aren’t breaking the law. He says his administration and county officials have been having weekly meetings about the unhoused population.

Infrastructure Commission

Soon after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge last year, Gainey and then-Councilman Corey O’Connor announced plans for a Commission on Infrastructure Asset Reporting and Investment. So far, no one has been appointed to the 21-member body.

Gainey says despite the lack of progress, he wants to see the commission identify bridges and roads that need attention, and address landslides in the region.

