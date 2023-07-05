© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
The Confluence

Public-private partnerships could address gaps in childcare for struggling families

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
A group of toddlers walk down the street with an adult.
Emma Lee
/
WHYY

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Legislation was introduced in Harrisburg that looks to create an employee public-private partnership to help parents access child care in Pennsylvania. Here in Pittsburgh, Lesely Crawford, owner of ABK Learning & Development Center, has been operating under a type of public-private partnership. We speak to Crawford, and Christopher Meidl, an associate professor at Duquesne University’s school of education, about how this collaboration can support better care and services for families. (0:00 - 10:06)

The city of Pittsburgh is again hosting the National Senior Games, which start Friday. These 50 and older athletes will compete in more than 1,100 medal events over 12 days at sport venues throughout the region, including the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and North Park. Susan Hlavacek, interim president and CEO of the National Senior Games Association, joins us to discuss the event. (10:11 - 17:50)

A fire in December displaced more than 100 residents from the Roosevelt apartments in Downtown Pittsburgh. WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports that more than six months later, many of the building’s low-income residents have ended up in suburban areas with fewer transit options and less access to services and amenities. (17:59 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
