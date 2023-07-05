Public-private partnerships could address gaps in childcare for struggling families

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Legislation was introduced in Harrisburg that looks to create an employee public-private partnership to help parents access child care in Pennsylvania. Here in Pittsburgh, Lesely Crawford, owner of ABK Learning & Development Center, has been operating under a type of public-private partnership. We speak to Crawford, and Christopher Meidl, an associate professor at Duquesne University’s school of education, about how this collaboration can support better care and services for families. (0:00 - 10:06)

The city of Pittsburgh is again hosting the National Senior Games, which start Friday. These 50 and older athletes will compete in more than 1,100 medal events over 12 days at sport venues throughout the region, including the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and North Park. Susan Hlavacek, interim president and CEO of the National Senior Games Association, joins us to discuss the event. (10:11 - 17:50)

A fire in December displaced more than 100 residents from the Roosevelt apartments in Downtown Pittsburgh. WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports that more than six months later, many of the building’s low-income residents have ended up in suburban areas with fewer transit options and less access to services and amenities. (17:59 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.