GOP controlled state Senate says it won’t deliver budget to Shapiro due to promised line-item veto

The state House has passed a budget after Gov. Josh Shapiro reversed his position on school vouchers, a program many Republicans support. We speak to a roundtable of reporters covering Pennsylvania politics about the latest among state government.

Today’s guests include: Marc Levy, who reports on government and politics for the Associated Press; Gillian McGoldrick, reporter covering state government for the Philadelphia Inquirer; and Justin Sweitzer, managing editor with City & State PA.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.