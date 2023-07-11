© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Identity & Community
The Confluence

Closing of Smithfield United Church of Christ shelter leaves some without low barrier options

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
The Smithfield United Church of Christ sits along Smithfield Street downtown.
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
The Smithfield United Church of Christ shelter closed on June 21.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

On June 21, Allegheny County’s Department of Human Services closed the emergency shelter in the basement of the Smithfield United Church of Christ in downtown Pittsburgh. Stephanie Strasburg, a photojournalist with PublicSource, and Eric Jankiewicz, economic development reporter for PublicSource, have been talking to people staying at the shelter since the beginning of the year, and reported on the impact of the shelter’s closure. (0:00 -11:18)

A Kaiser Health News investigation from 2022 found 100 million people in America suffer from medical debt, and some of them are even denied health care services because of it. On June 26, the Pennsylvania House approved a measure by a 114-89 vote to help low income families pay off their debt. Jessy Foster is the deputy director of policy and partnerships with the Pennsylvania Health Access Network, which works with those families and is advocating for the passage of this bill. (11:23 - 17:16)

A live-performance series in Pittsburgh is profiling local residents deemed “extraordinary ordinary Pittsburghers.” The latest installment, debuting this week, is all about a woman critical in the fabric of the Braddock community. Her name is Mary Carey. 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll has more. (17:19 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
See stories by Addison Diehl
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More