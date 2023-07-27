© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice
The Confluence

Allegheny County jail inmates have long waits for mental health care

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Over the weekend, 59 year old Douglas Bonomo of McKeesport died in the Allegheny County Jail’s mental health unit. He was facing charges of indecent assault and was awaiting court ordered transfer to Torrance State Hospital for treatment. Torrance State Hospital is a public psychiatric facility about 50 miles east of Pittsburgh. Vic Walczak, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, explains the process incarcerated people go through to get treatment, and how so many are facing long wait times. (0:00 - 9:14)

Members of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, an indigenous tribe in the region, are urging state lawmakers to formally recognize their existence. They are circulating a petition to bring attention to the issue. Chief Adam Waterbear DePaul, is the tribal story keeper and director of education for the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, and he tells us how the members have persevered, maintaining traditions and education of the community, despite lacking recognition from the state. (9:26 - 18:07)

Bedford Dwellings, a housing complex in the Hill District, has received a $50 million neighborhood revitalization grant. The funds will go toward rebuilding the city’s oldest housing development and adding new housing on the site. WESA reporter Kate Giammarise covered the announcement of this funding and tells us how it will be used. (18:23 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
See stories by Addison Diehl
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More