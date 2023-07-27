Allegheny County jail inmates have long waits for mental health care

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Over the weekend, 59 year old Douglas Bonomo of McKeesport died in the Allegheny County Jail’s mental health unit. He was facing charges of indecent assault and was awaiting court ordered transfer to Torrance State Hospital for treatment. Torrance State Hospital is a public psychiatric facility about 50 miles east of Pittsburgh. Vic Walczak, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, explains the process incarcerated people go through to get treatment, and how so many are facing long wait times. (0:00 - 9:14)

Members of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, an indigenous tribe in the region, are urging state lawmakers to formally recognize their existence. They are circulating a petition to bring attention to the issue. Chief Adam Waterbear DePaul, is the tribal story keeper and director of education for the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, and he tells us how the members have persevered, maintaining traditions and education of the community, despite lacking recognition from the state. (9:26 - 18:07)

Bedford Dwellings, a housing complex in the Hill District, has received a $50 million neighborhood revitalization grant. The funds will go toward rebuilding the city’s oldest housing development and adding new housing on the site. WESA reporter Kate Giammarise covered the announcement of this funding and tells us how it will be used. (18:23 - 22:30)

