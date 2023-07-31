© 2023 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech
The Confluence

NASA will carry CMU-made MoonRanger to search for lunar ice

By Kevin Gavin,
Laura TsutsuiMarylee WilliamsAddison Diehl
Published July 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
Kathleen J. Davis
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Since the pandemic, communities have been questioning how to better use office space, as some employees are still working remotely or in person only a few days a week. Strip District Neighbors recently published its latest “State of the Strip District 2023 Report,” which points out how that neighborhood is facing the same problem. Pamela Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors, says there’s so much residential and retail growth in the area that she’s confident office occupancy will rise, and others are developing office spaces for flexible needs. (0:00 - 10:30)

William “Red” Whitaker is known as the father of robotics, and as such, has many robot children: He’s built dozens of robots for various purposes. He’s also the founder and director of Carnegie Mellon University's Field Robotics Center. Whitaker joins us to discuss his latest project, the MoonRanger, which is an autonomous rover destined to search for ice on the moon. (10:35 - 22:30)

