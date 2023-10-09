A guide to the 2023 Allegheny County Council District 5 race: Mike Embrescia vs. Daniel Grzybek

What’s at stake: The departure of Democrat Tom Duerr, who had planned to run for state Senate but later decided against it, makes this an open seat in the county’s South Hills suburbs of Bethel Park, Dormont, Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair. For Republicans, it’s a chance to regain some lost influence on the heavily Democratic council: Prior to Duerr, the seat was held by the GOP’s Sue Means. The two candidates differ on a number of issues, but none more so than their view of the role that council should play in setting the county’s direction.

Annual stipend: $10,939

Mike Embrescia

Courtesy campaign Mike Embrescia

Embrescia is a first-time candidate, and much like GOP county executive contender Joe Rockey, he is campaigning as a business-minded moderate who hopes to act as a check on progressive overreach by Democrats.

Party: Republican

Place of Residence: Mt. Lebanon

Education: B.A., Indiana University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Duquesne University

Current occupation: Chief development officer, Carnegie Robotics

Supporters/endorsements: PA Laborers’ District Council, UA Local 449 Steamfitters #449, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #91

Fundraising (as of 6/5/23):

Total raised (2023): $10,063.65

Total spent (2023): $926.87

What is the most important issue for residents of your district, and what will you do to tackle it?

The most important issues for residents of District 5 are addressing crime and safety, fair and transparent property tax assessments, and strengthening the regional economy. There are not just “buzzy” campaign terms — these issues are conveyed to me directly on a routine basis. I will tackle these items head-on by building relationships with the necessary stakeholders and become educated on the issues; from all perspectives. From there, it is paramount to engage in a team approach, of all political parties, to sketch a plan and execute. It will NOT be what one party wants over the other — it’s about what’s best for the residents and citizens of Allegheny County.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

Property tax assessments must be fair and transparent. Property taxes are necessary, but should NOT be the crutch we lean on when more funding is needed to support our government. I would assemble a team of tax experts; from both within Allegheny County and beyond. Further, I would take a deeper dive into the operations of the assessment office — to identify strengths and weaknesses in both their rationale, process, and appeal backlog. We must not be reactionary and quickly levy blame — but we must be diligent in ensuring we are doing our best for our citizens.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion of finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns? (Editor’s note: As we were assembling the WESA Voter Guide, the Allegheny County Court of Commons Pleas decided to contract with a nonprofit to reopen the Shuman Center.)

Regrettably, our county needs both institutions to be open, and operating in the most effective manner. Effective from the standpoint of being both a disciplinary mechanism for offenders of the law, but also a rehabilitation venue for those who have made amends and wish to become better citizens. Some of the debate and finger-pointing (at the Jail) is warranted, but I refuse to demonize the system and the employees for the hard work they do for us. In many ways, being a Corrections Officer is a scary, thankless job. It is incumbent on county government to give both institutions the tools to be successful.

What strategies do you think the county should be using to encourage job growth and economic development, and what strategies do you think the county should avoid?

I would love to be part of the delegations that help to “sell” our region! That’s right, we must sell Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. When businesses choose to move or grow here, they look at taxes, workforce, livability, and government support. Far too long, we have been losing to other states (like Ohio and the $6 billion Intel chip plant). We have everything in our backyard — but rest assured, we need government professionals to inspire confidence that they can grow in Allegheny County.

County Council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say Council is a part-time body whose role should be to oversee the county's budget process. What part do you think Council should play in shaping policy, and do you think Council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

County Council has indeed played a more activist role in recent years, but I have no interest in continuing that trend. This is hard work, and only the serious professionals should apply. I wish to dive right into the work, just like I have done successfully in my career — by building a network of collaborators (Republican & Democrat) — and work for the citizens of Allegheny County. I’m not sure if adding more staff is the answer. Here’s a good start: Good people who will stop yelling and launching arrows at everyone … just because it’s convenient.

Daniel Grzybek

Courtesy campaign Dan Grzybek

Grzybek avoided a competitive primary when potential rival Chris Rieger withdrew. He is allied with a faction of Democrats who’ve pushed for progressive policies and a more expansive role for council in what has been an executive-focused form of government.

Party: Democratic

Place of Residence: Bethel Park

Education: B.S., University of Pittsburgh; M.S., Purdue University

Current occupation: Advanced engineer on nuclear reactor safety systems

Relevant experience: Bethel Park School District Director (2021 – present), Bethel Park Democratic Committee Vice Chair (2022 – present)

Supporters/endorsements: A range of progressive political groups included the Sierra Club, gun-reform advocacy group Moms Demand Action, pro-LGBT+ Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Congressman Chris Deluzio and other Democrats in the district.

Fundraising (as of 6/5/23):

Total raised (2023): $8,822.12 (plus $2,843.59 on hand at the beginning of 2023)

Total spent (2023): $7,215.70

What is the most important issue for residents of your district, and what will you do to tackle it?

During this campaign, I have knocked over 4,000 doors, and the most frequent county issue residents have raised is that of our local air quality. From Upper St. Clair to Dormont, people are concerned that corporations are sacrificing our health in favor of maximizing profits. I believe we need to hold our worst polluters accountable by investing in additional personnel for the pollution control division to fully enforce our existing air pollution limits. I also believe we need to ensure that Allegheny County Clean Air funds obtained from any fines are utilized in a manner which maximizes air quality for our most impacted communities.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

The current Allegheny County property tax assessment system is extremely unfair and inequitable. There has not been a countywide reassessment since 2012, which would be illegal in 38 states. Instead, new home owners have their assessments appealed upon purchasing, creating wildly different tax bills for similar houses on the same street. In order to create a fair system, Allegheny County should be performing regular countywide reassessments. This will ensure that similarly valued homes have similar tax burdens. Pennsylvania’s anti-windfall provision will also serve to prevent homeowners who have not been reassessed recently from experiencing drastic real estate tax increases.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion of finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns? (Editor’s note: As we were assembling the WESA Voter Guide, the Allegheny County Court of Commons Pleas decided to contract with a nonprofit to reopen the Shuman Center.)

No one should have to endure the inhumane living conditions that those in the ACJ are subject to. While this is true regardless of whether someone has committed a crime, I think it’s important to note that roughly 80% of people there have not been convicted, and rather are awaiting a trial/hearing. I think it is important that Council only approves members to the Jail Oversight Board who are seriously committed to reforming the ACJ. Allowing Shuman to close without a backup plan was irresponsible. However, I am also concerned about its reopening under a private company with a disturbing background, and firmly oppose the decision to privatize Shuman.

What strategies do you think the county should be using to encourage job growth and economic development, and what strategies do you think the county should avoid?

We currently have the opportunity to take advantage of once-in-a-generation funding through legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act to expand the clean energy economy in Western Pennsylvania. However, there is also a shortage of skilled trades workers like electricians and welders. Council can help alleviate this issue locally by fully funding CCAC, which has a fantastic trades program that could be further bolstered by adequate funding. Conversely, the county should avoid taking a step backward by chasing dying industries like coal and natural gas to bolster corporate profits at the expense of public health.

County Council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say Council is a part-time body whose role should be to oversee the county's budget process. What part do you think Council should play in shaping policy, and do you think Council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

The Allegheny County charter clearly states, “The legislative power of the County shall be vested in the County Council.” While overseeing the budget process is a crucial role of Council, so is implementing policy. In recent years, Council has done an excellent job of using this power to reflect the will of its constituents: banning fracking in county parks, raising the minimum wage of county employees, and implementing much needed campaign finance reform. However, having only three full-time staff among 15 council members makes it difficult for Council to be a true check on the County Executive. As such, I support increasing the resources available to the body.

