The Confluence

Incoming Director Of Refugee Services At JFCS Says City Needs More Translators, Child Care

Published June 9, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Ivonne Smith-Tapia says as the new director of refugee services at JFCS, she hopes to bring more support to families and young immigrants resettling in Pittsburgh.

On today’s program: Jewish Family and Community Services’ new director of Refugee and Immigrant Services Ivonne Smith-Tapia discusses what she hopes can be achieved with more resources and the new Biden Administration; two sisters who lost a brother to COVID-19 contend with the misinformation about the virus that he believed until he was sick; and a look at the Gulf Tower’s history following a fire and condemnation.

The Confluence
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
