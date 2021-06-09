Incoming Director Of Refugee Services At JFCS Says City Needs More Translators, Child Care
On today’s program: Jewish Family and Community Services’ new director of Refugee and Immigrant Services Ivonne Smith-Tapia discusses what she hopes can be achieved with more resources and the new Biden Administration; two sisters who lost a brother to COVID-19 contend with the misinformation about the virus that he believed until he was sick; and a look at the Gulf Tower’s history following a fire and condemnation.