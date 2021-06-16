© 2021 90.5 WESA
State Plan Seeks To Privatize Some Aging Services, Draws Criticism

Published June 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
On today’s program: The state Department of Human Services plans to move some responsibilities currently handled by local Area Agencies on Aging to a private company, Maximus, despite concern from advocates and bipartisan coalition of legislators; Kurtis Menniti from Pittsburgh Community Services, Inc. explains how the organization’s pardon hub helps those previously incarcerated apply to clear their criminal records; and how compassion fatigue impacts educators and caregivers for young children.

