State Plan Seeks To Privatize Some Aging Services, Draws Criticism
On today’s program: The state Department of Human Services plans to move some responsibilities currently handled by local Area Agencies on Aging to a private company, Maximus, despite concern from advocates and bipartisan coalition of legislators; Kurtis Menniti from Pittsburgh Community Services, Inc. explains how the organization’s pardon hub helps those previously incarcerated apply to clear their criminal records; and how compassion fatigue impacts educators and caregivers for young children.