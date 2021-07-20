Limiting Carbon Emissions Could Eliminate About 90 Deaths A Year In The Region By 2030
On today’s program: A new study found pollution-related deaths in southwestern Pennsylvania could be reduced if the Biden administration passes a plan to limit carbon emissions; how historical investigation in the Manchester neighborhood could open it up to financial funding for historical preservation of African American neighborhoods; and Carnegie Mellon University professor Swarun Kumar tells how the latest generation of wireless infrastructure is already pushing 5G networks forward.