State Lawmaker Reimbursement System Under Scrutiny, But No Clear Path For Change
On today’s program: The process for reimbursing state lawmakers for per diem spending has come under scrutiny, but those same lawmakers have done little to increase oversight; a bill will be heard this week in the House Transportation Committee seeks to allow undocumented residents to apply for drivers licenses in the Commonwealth; and how the Carnegie Museum of Natural History is trying to engage with visitors and community members regarding a controversial diorama that’s been on exhibit for over 100 years