COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Have Been Approved, But Pitt Study Continues
On today’s program: A University of Pittsburgh researcher is enrolling participants in a study to assess the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, even after the Biden administration has approved booster shots to be distributed at the end of September; how housing advocates helped renters in the 48 hours between one eviction moratorium ending and another taking its effect; and a look at how the city is improving its storm water capture system.