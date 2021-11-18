© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Penguins could have new owners, Fenway Sports Group

Published November 18, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST
Lower Hill District Development displacement PPG Paints hockey arena pittsburgh penguins.JPG
Jake Savitz
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Fenway Sports Group, which owns professional sports teams including the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, is in discussions to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins, although co-owner Mario Lemieux is expected to take a minority ownership role; a new study has found people under 30 who recover from COVID-19 have fewer antibodies than those recovered people who are older; and a look at how mental health experts are preparing to treat an increasing number of young patients with “climate anxiety.” 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Rebecca Reese
Rebecca Reese is a production assistant for The Confluence.
See stories by Rebecca Reese
Load More