Pittsburgh Penguins could have new owners, Fenway Sports Group

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Fenway Sports Group, which owns professional sports teams including the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, is in discussions to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins, although co-owner Mario Lemieux is expected to take a minority ownership role; a new study has found people under 30 who recover from COVID-19 have fewer antibodies than those recovered people who are older; and a look at how mental health experts are preparing to treat an increasing number of young patients with “climate anxiety.”