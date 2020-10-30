Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

Oct. 24-30 Explained: Election Anticipation, Local COVID-19 Case Surge & Most Students Stay Virtual

  A medical worker grabs a specimen bag from a patient at a COVID-19 testing site in Pittsburgh's South Hills.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

This week on the Explainer:

COVID-19 cases are rising in Pennsylvania, with more than 40,000 people testing positive this month. Health and science reporter Sarah Boden breaks down the numbers, noting health officials say there isn’t a particular source of new infections.

Government and accountability editor Chris Potter previews a very different kind of Election Day next week. Many counties will begin tabulating ballots on Nov. 3, but it’s anyone’s guess when that counting will be completed.  

Thousands of Pittsburgh Public Schools students were slated to return to classrooms on Nov. 9. But education reporter Sarah Schneider said this week the school board voted to keep most kids home until January.

