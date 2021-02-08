Related Program: 
PPS Board President Says Proposal To Close Buildings Created 'Too Much Confusion'

By , , & 1 hour ago
  • Pittsburgh Public Schools tabled the opportunity to gather public comment on a proposal to close buildings to address a $39 million budget deficit.
    Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: Pittsburgh Public Schools Board President Sylvia Wilson explains why she abstained on a vote to consider closing buildings, and what might happen next; PublicSource reporter Juliette Rihl found the Allegheny County Jail uses restraint chairs twice as often as any other county facility in the Commonwealth; and a Pittsburgh promoter and concert producer offers her take on how the pandemic is affecting the local music scene following Congress earmarking funds to help ease financial strain.

