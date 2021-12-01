© 2021 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Federal infrastructure bill could bring up to $100 million to support Allegheny County transit

Published December 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Port Authority of Allegheny County’s CEO and chief development officer weigh in on the projects and transit improvements they hope to tackle with the help of federal infrastructure funds; photographer Njaimeh Njie talks about her latest book, “This Is Where We Find Ourselves,” which blends her own history with commentary on the gentrification in the city; and we answer the question: Is the universe constantly expanding? 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Rebecca Reese
Rebecca Reese is a production assistant for The Confluence.
