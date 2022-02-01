Innovation for infrastructure funding is much needed, says past president of local engineers group
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Jonathan Shimko, past president of the local American Society of Civil Engineers, shares his insight into the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge; tax season is upon us and we turn to an expert in tax law about the state of the Internal Revenue Service; and we speak to North Hills middle school teacher Joe Welch about being a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year award.