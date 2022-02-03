Future of Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law still hangs in the balance as 2022 election looms

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We get the latest from WESA reporter Sarah Schneider about the Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed into Frick Park Friday morning; Governor Tom Wolf will submit his final budget — how do state finances look heading into this process?; and a look back at the career of retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer from the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Law dean, who interacted with Breyer while clerking for the high court.

Listen • 22:30