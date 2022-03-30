What will it take to complete Pittsburgh's riverfront trails loop? $250 million, says Riverlife plan
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Riverlife released a plan to complete a loop connecting the parks and trails along downtown’s riverfronts, at a cost of nearly a quarter billion dollars; former Pittsburgh Police Chief Robert McNeilly’s book shares insights into policing and his experiences leading the department following the consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice; and a Pittsburgh artist works with the Mattress Factory to address inequities experienced by Black homeowners.