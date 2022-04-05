A local nonprofit sells affordable housing unit in East Liberty, shifts priorities
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA senior reporter Margaret J. Krauss explains why an affordable apartment complex previously held by East Liberty Development, Inc. is being sold, leaving many low-income residents scrambling for housing; and we hear from two parents who, after losing their daughter to a drug overdose, worked with the County Medical Examiner’s Office to bring other grieving families resources and information in the aftermath of a death.