Pennsylvania lawmakers want to authorize clinical trials of psychedelic-assisted therapies
On today’s episode of The Confluence: State Rep. Tracy Pennycuick introduced legislation that would allow clinical studies of psilocybin and psilocybin-assisted therapy for issues such as PTSD or depression; Rochelle Jackson from the Black Women’s Policy Center shares results from a survey of Black women in Pittsburgh that shows their pressing concerns include poverty and mental health; and self-taught Pittsburgh artist John Kane’s legacy and impact.