The Confluence

Local small businesses could get a boost from American Rescue Plan money

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
allentown south pittsburgh neighborhood Black owned business small.jpg
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Physicians in Pennsylvania can’t advertise their ability to prescribe marijuana, but marijuana certification businesses are making millions of dollars connecting patients to physicians; the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program will soon be distributing $584 million to businesses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware; and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s president and CEO is retiring after two decades at the helm. 

Today’s guests include: Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; Steve D’Ettorre, state deputy secretary of  technology and innovation; and J. Kevin McMahon, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
