Local small businesses could get a boost from American Rescue Plan money

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Physicians in Pennsylvania can’t advertise their ability to prescribe marijuana, but marijuana certification businesses are making millions of dollars connecting patients to physicians; the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program will soon be distributing $584 million to businesses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware; and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s president and CEO is retiring after two decades at the helm.

Today’s guests include: Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; Steve D’Ettorre, state deputy secretary of technology and innovation; and J. Kevin McMahon, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.