The long term legal implications on privacy following the overturning of Roe v. Wade

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A legal scholar explains which rights to privacy could be at risk following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade; a new study shows institutional racism is a risk factor in the severity of asthma in Black people; and Anthrocon brings the “furry” community back to the Convention Center.

Today’s guests include: Greer Donley, assistant professor of law at the University Pittsburgh Law School; Alexander Schuyler, a M.D. and Ph.D. student in Pitt’s Medical Scientist Training Program; and John "K.P." Cole, the public outreach director for Anthrocon.