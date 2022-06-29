© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

State anti-abortion nonprofit looks to the future of access in Pennsylvania

Published June 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
Brad Larrison
/
WHYY

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We speak with a member of the state’s Pro-Life Federation about what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for the anti-abortion movement in Pennsylvania; we review other rulings made by the U.S. Supreme Court, and their implications; and a look at how the funding for nurse family partnerships, which aid pregnant parents, is at risk. 

Today’s guests include: Bonnie Finnerty, education director with the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; and David Harris, legal analyst for WESA.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
