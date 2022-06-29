State anti-abortion nonprofit looks to the future of access in Pennsylvania

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We speak with a member of the state’s Pro-Life Federation about what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for the anti-abortion movement in Pennsylvania; we review other rulings made by the U.S. Supreme Court, and their implications; and a look at how the funding for nurse family partnerships, which aid pregnant parents, is at risk.

Today’s guests include: Bonnie Finnerty, education director with the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; and David Harris, legal analyst for WESA.