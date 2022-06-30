Issue of abortion access could play significant role in November election

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A public opinion researcher discusses how the Supreme Court’s ruling, which repealed the constitutional right to an abortion, might influence the outcome of the November election; a look at what motivated those who voted in this year’s primary, creating the largest voter turnout since 2002; and we speak to the outgoing president and CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.

Today’s guests include: Christopher Borick, professor of political science at Muhlenberg College; and Ardhna Oliphant, president and CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.