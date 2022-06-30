© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Issue of abortion access could play significant role in November election

Published June 30, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A public opinion researcher discusses how the Supreme Court’s ruling, which repealed the constitutional right to an abortion, might influence the outcome of the November election; a look at what motivated those who voted in this year’s primary, creating the largest voter turnout since 2002; and we speak to the outgoing president and CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.

Today’s guests include: Christopher Borick, professor of political science at Muhlenberg College; and Ardhna Oliphant, president and CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
