The Confluence

Effects of the repeal of Roe v. Wade ripple across Pennsylvania

Published July 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
90.5 WESA

On today’s special edition of The Confluence: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, how are health care providers in Western Pennsylvania preparing for a potential increase in patients coming from other states; a legal scholar explains which rights to privacy could soon be at risk; a member of the state’s Pro-Life Federation talks about what the decision means for the anti-abortion movement in Pennsylvania; and a public opinion researcher discusses how the ruling might influence the outcome of the November election. 

Today’s guests include: Sydney Etheredge, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania; Greer Donley, assistant professor of law at the University Pittsburgh Law School; Bonnie Finnerty, education director with the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; and Christopher Borick, professor of political science at Muhlenberg College.

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceRoe V. WadeAbortion Rights
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
