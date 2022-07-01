Effects of the repeal of Roe v. Wade ripple across Pennsylvania

On today’s special edition of The Confluence: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, how are health care providers in Western Pennsylvania preparing for a potential increase in patients coming from other states; a legal scholar explains which rights to privacy could soon be at risk; a member of the state’s Pro-Life Federation talks about what the decision means for the anti-abortion movement in Pennsylvania; and a public opinion researcher discusses how the ruling might influence the outcome of the November election.

Today’s guests include: Sydney Etheredge, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania; Greer Donley, assistant professor of law at the University Pittsburgh Law School; Bonnie Finnerty, education director with the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; and Christopher Borick, professor of political science at Muhlenberg College.