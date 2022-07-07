Former Pittsburgh Police Chief reflects on time as leader, future of policing
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A decade after Duquesne City School District closed its middle school, eighth graders have been approved to return, we learn how the district is preparing; and after almost 30 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the city’s police chief retired, taking a new job with the FBI, he reflects on his time leading the police force through the Black Lives Matter protests.
Today’s guests include: Scott Schubert, retired Pittsburgh Police Bureau chief; Sue Mariani, superintendent Duquesne City School District.