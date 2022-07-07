© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Former Pittsburgh Police Chief reflects on time as leader, future of policing

Published July 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
pittsburgh bureau police cops officer scott schubert public safety chief (4).JPG
Sarah Schneider
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A decade after Duquesne City School District closed its middle school, eighth graders have been approved to return, we learn how the district is preparing; and after almost 30 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the city’s police chief retired, taking a new job with the FBI, he reflects on his time leading the police force through the Black Lives Matter protests.

Today’s guests include: Scott Schubert, retired Pittsburgh Police Bureau chief; Sue Mariani, superintendent Duquesne City School District. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
