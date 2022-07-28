After years of waiting, a judge will finally decide if Pennsylvania education funding is equitable

On today’s episode of The Confluence: In the coming months, a judge will rule on if the state violated its own constitution regarding how it funds K-12 education; work has begun to reconstruct the city’s Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in late January; and how a local organization is teaching court etiquette and more to help Pittsburgh residents better navigate the court system.

Today’s guests include: Katie Meyer, political reporter for WHYY; Ed Blazina, who covers transportation at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; and Mark Thompson, founder of the JASON Project.