© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

After years of waiting, a judge will finally decide if Pennsylvania education funding is equitable

Published July 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
schools_education_pittsburgh_public_school_liberty_k-5_shadyside_playground_kids_children_teachers__2_.jpeg
ISABELLE SCHMELER
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: In the coming months, a judge will rule on if the state violated its own constitution regarding how it funds K-12 education; work has begun to reconstruct the city’s Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in late January; and how a local organization is teaching court etiquette and more to help Pittsburgh residents better navigate the court system.

Today’s guests include: Katie Meyer, political reporter for WHYY; Ed Blazina, who covers transportation at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; and Mark Thompson, founder of the JASON Project.

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceEducation Funding in PennsylaniaEducation LawsuitFern Hollow BridgePittsburgh Municipal Court
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More