Pitt report on improving education post-pandemic says personalized, learner-centered approach is key

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We talk about what interventions still need to happen to help remedy pandemic learning loss and improve education as we head into the next school year; UPMC and a world-renowned transplant surgeon are at the heart of a federal investigation, we talk about the case and its implications; and how North Allegheny recent graduates are trying to help the next class of school activists make change.

Today’s guests include: Briana Mihok, senior policy strategist for the Institute of Politics at the University of Pittsburgh; and Jonathan Silver, reporter with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.