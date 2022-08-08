© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pitt report on improving education post-pandemic says personalized, learner-centered approach is key

Published August 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We talk about what interventions still need to happen to help remedy pandemic learning loss and improve education as we head into the next school year; UPMC and a world-renowned transplant surgeon are at the heart of a federal investigation, we talk about the case and its implications; and how North Allegheny recent graduates are trying to help the next class of school activists make change.

Today’s guests include: Briana Mihok, senior policy strategist for the Institute of Politics at the University of Pittsburgh; and Jonathan Silver, reporter with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceCOVID-19 pandemicUPMCNorth Allegheny School District
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
