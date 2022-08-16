© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

John Fetterman is back to campaigning after suffering a stroke in May

Published August 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
Keith Srakocic
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A recap of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s return to the campaign trail, and news about Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s use of military imagery; we look back on water protection in Western Pennsylvania since the Clean Water Act was created in 1972; and what greater access to public restrooms in Downtown Pittsburgh could mean for visitors and businesses. 

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter, WESA’s Government and Accountability Editor; Heather Hulton VanTassel, Executive Director, Three Rivers Waterkeeper; Heather Starr Fielder, chair of the Department of Community Engagement and Leadership at Point Park University.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
