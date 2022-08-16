John Fetterman is back to campaigning after suffering a stroke in May

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A recap of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s return to the campaign trail, and news about Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s use of military imagery; we look back on water protection in Western Pennsylvania since the Clean Water Act was created in 1972; and what greater access to public restrooms in Downtown Pittsburgh could mean for visitors and businesses.

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter, WESA’s Government and Accountability Editor; Heather Hulton VanTassel, Executive Director, Three Rivers Waterkeeper; Heather Starr Fielder, chair of the Department of Community Engagement and Leadership at Point Park University.