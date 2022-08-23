Judges who took kickbacks for sentencing kids to for-profit jails must pay more than $200 million

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The judges who sent children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks have been order to pay more than $200 million to those children; the state Department of Transportation is developing an autonomous vehicle research and training facility in Westmoreland County; and a look at how some Republican lawmakers are increasingly suggesting Christian ideology be enmeshed with politics.

Today’s guests include: Michael Rubinkam, who covers Pennsylvania news for Associated Press; and Mark Kopko, director of the Office of Transformational Technology at Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation.