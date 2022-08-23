© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Judges who took kickbacks for sentencing kids to for-profit jails must pay more than $200 million

Published August 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Michael Conahan
David Kidwell
/
AP
In this Feb. 12, 2009 file photo, Michael Conahan, center, leaves the federal courthouse in Scranton, Pa. Conahan, along with another judge, Mark Ciavarella, was ordered to pay more than $200 million to children they sent to for-profit juvenile detention centers.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The judges who sent children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks have been order to pay more than $200 million to those children; the state Department of Transportation is developing an autonomous vehicle research and training facility in Westmoreland County; and a look at how some Republican lawmakers are increasingly suggesting Christian ideology be enmeshed with politics. 

Today’s guests include: Michael Rubinkam, who covers Pennsylvania news for Associated Press; and Mark Kopko, director of the Office of Transformational Technology at Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
