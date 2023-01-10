Council President Theresa Kail-Smith wants more oversight of Stop the Violence funds

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A look at some of the Pittsburgh-area individuals who have been indicted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago; and we speak to U.S. Representative Summer Lee, who now represents Beaver and parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties as a member of the 118th Congress. Today’s guests include: Torsten Ove, a reporter for the Pittsburgh Union Progress; and Summer Lee, representative for Congressional District 12.

Listen • 22:30