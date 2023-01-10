Council President Theresa Kail-Smith wants more oversight of Stop the Violence funds
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The City of Pittsburgh distributed nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence grants, and the Council President is calling for oversight on the funding; and a conversation with McKeesport native and the state’s first Black lieutenant governor Austin Davis, about his approach to governing.
