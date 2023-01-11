© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

One year into Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's tenure, he's looking to reduce youth violence

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in his office on June 8, 2022.
Nick Konopka
/
90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in his office on June 8, 2022.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: It’s been a year since Ed Gainey took office as mayor of Pittsburgh, and in that time he’s taken steps to implement his Plan for Peace, but also has yet to appoint a new police chief; and we turn to an expert in nutritional physiology to answer the question, what is milk made of?

Today’s guests include: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey; and Kevin Harvatine, a professor of nutritional physiology at Pennsylvania State University. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence."

Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA.

Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.

Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU's American Journalism Master's Program.

