One year into Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's tenure, he's looking to reduce youth violence

On today’s episode of The Confluence: It’s been a year since Ed Gainey took office as mayor of Pittsburgh, and in that time he’s taken steps to implement his Plan for Peace, but also has yet to appoint a new police chief; and we turn to an expert in nutritional physiology to answer the question, what is milk made of?

Today’s guests include: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey; and Kevin Harvatine, a professor of nutritional physiology at Pennsylvania State University.