No jurors selected yet in federal trial of 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Some are questioning if Pennsylvania’s laws are strong enough to protect the elderly from fraud when they are declared legally incapacitated and appointed a guardian. Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA, tells us what she’s learned about the issue. (0:00 - 6:32) Film Pittsburgh’s annual JFilm Festival kicked off last week. This year’s lineup includes, “The Cure for Hate,” a documentary about a former Holocaust denier, Tony McAleer, who is telling his story to combat extremism and white supremacy. We speak with McAleer ahead of tonight’s film screening, and an in-person discussion with McAleer and director Peter Hutchison. (6:37 - 13:38) University of Pittsburgh alumnus and Olympic-medal winner Herb Douglas passed away Saturday at the age of 101. The Confluence spoke to Douglas in 2019 after a book about his life and legacy entitled “Launched: The Life of Olympian Herb Douglas” was published. We revisit that interview. (13:48 - 22:30)

Listen • 22:30