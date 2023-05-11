Larry Scirotto, city’s new acting police chief, looks to improve recruitment, build partnerships

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Despite no mention of the COVID-19 pandemic in his budget address, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first spending plan includes a number of health-related priorities for the commonwealth, such as increasing appropriations for local health departments, along with funds to address maternal mortality and capitalize on potential future revenue from legalized adult-use marijuana. We speak to Ed Mahon, an investigative reporter with Spotlight PA, about how Shapiro’s budget approaches public health. (0:00-8:50)

Last week, Mayor Ed Gainey nominated Larry Scirotto to be the city’s police chief. City Council still has to approve the former Pittsburgh police assistant chief before he can officially assume the role. WESA reporter Kiley Koscinski sat down with Scirotto to talk about his priorities. (8:50-22:30)

