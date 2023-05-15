Jury selection continues for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Jury selection for the federal trial of the man charged with carrying out the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting continues this week. WESA reporter Julia Zenkevich tells us what issues have come up as the court attempts to find 70 potential jurors, a group that will get pared down to 18 total.

Pennsylvania voters go to the polls tomorrow, most to consider which nominee will represent their party in November’s elections. We catch up with Chris Potter, WESA’s government and accountability editor, about what races are heating up and garnering the most attention.

The Heinz History Center opened a new exhibit this past weekend about the directory that helped Black people travel safely around the U.S. Samuel W. Black, director of the History Center’s African American Program, explains what Pittsburgh locations make an appearance in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” exhibition.

