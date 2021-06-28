Inclusionary Zoning Becomes Permanent In Lawrenceville, Some City Officials Eye Expansion
On today’s program: Inclusionary zoning, which requires some developments to create affordable housing units, will be a permanent requirement in Lawrenceville following a pilot project. Now, city leaders look to other parts of Pittsburgh; a public health and filmmaking collaboration looks at mental health among teenagers during the pandemic; and businesses across the state are deciding if to require their employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine.