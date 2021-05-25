A Year After George Floyd’s Death, How Has Pittsburgh Policing Changed?
On today’s program: A member of the city’s Community Task Force on Police Reform explains how Pittsburgh policing has changed since the death of George Floyd, and what improvements they’re still hoping for; Mayor Bill Peduto talks about his future plans, after losing a third term in the Primary Election; and as vaccinations slow throughout Pennsylvania, two red counties are taking different approaches to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.