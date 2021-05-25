© 2021 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

A Year After George Floyd’s Death, How Has Pittsburgh Policing Changed?

Published May 25, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Pittsburgh police watch from a sidewalk during a "Civil Saturday" demonstration organized by the Pittsburgh-based Black, Young, and Educated in September.

On today’s program: A member of the city’s Community Task Force on Police Reform explains how Pittsburgh policing has changed since the death of George Floyd, and what improvements they’re still hoping for; Mayor Bill Peduto talks about his future plans, after losing a third term in the Primary Election; and as vaccinations slow throughout Pennsylvania, two red counties are taking different approaches to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
