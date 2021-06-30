Gwen’s Girls CEO Says Ending Disorderly Conduct Code Is First Step In Ending ‘School-To-Prison Pipeline’

On today’s program: The Pittsburgh Public Schools board voted to end the disorderly conduct code for students in 6th through 12th grades, a move Gwen’s Girls CEO Kathi Elliott says needs to be coupled with resources to keep students out of the criminal justice system; Republicans say an effort to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will raise electricity rates, but experts say that’s not for certain; and two Pittsburgh queer community activists talk about how Pride celebrations have changed over the decades and why archiving the history of LGBTQ residents is critical.